Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CEO Peter Salzmann Sells 4,807 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $149,882.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,891,350.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Immunovant Stock Performance
Immunovant stock opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.65.
Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on IMVT. Bank of America increased their price objective on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
About Immunovant
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
