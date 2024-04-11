Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 1,173 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,453 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,878,293 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,464,444,000 after buying an additional 759,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $618.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The firm has a market cap of $267.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total value of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.42.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

