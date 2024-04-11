Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 823.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance
Shares of IPXXW opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.
About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Blackstone’s $10 Billion Bet on Property Prices Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.