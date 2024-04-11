Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 823.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of IPXXW opened at $0.15 on Thursday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.