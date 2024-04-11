Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Infosys by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 34,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,190,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,642,000 after acquiring an additional 102,273 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Infosys Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.96. 4,633,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,269. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.