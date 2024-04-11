Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNOV. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:BNOV opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

