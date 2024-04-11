Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Shares Sold by PFS Partners LLC

PFS Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April comprises approximately 8.3% of PFS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC owned approximately 6.40% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $12,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 20.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 61,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS KAPR traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.32. 47,815 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $147.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

