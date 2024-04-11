InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. InPlay Oil has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $169.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $34.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InPlay Oil will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.