Insider Buying: Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM) Insider Buys 1,112,347 Shares of Stock

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) insider Nick von Schirnding purchased 1,112,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £22,246.94 ($28,157.12).

Shares of LON:ARCM opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Arc Minerals Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.90 ($0.06).

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

