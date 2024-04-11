Insider Buying: EARNZ plc (LON:EARN) Insider Purchases £373,333.28 in Stock

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) insider Bob Holt purchased 4,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £373,333.28 ($472,513.96).
EARNZ Stock Performance
EARN stock opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Thursday. EARNZ plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13 ($0.16).
EARNZ Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than EARNZ
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for EARNZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EARNZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.