Insider Buying: EARNZ plc (LON:EARN) Insider Purchases £373,333.28 in Stock

EARNZ plc (LON:EARN – Get Free Report) insider Bob Holt purchased 4,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £373,333.28 ($472,513.96).

EARNZ Stock Performance

EARN stock opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.09) on Thursday. EARNZ plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13 ($0.16).

Get EARNZ alerts:

EARNZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

EARNZ plc operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

Receive News & Ratings for EARNZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EARNZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.