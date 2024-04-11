Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Acquires $34,700,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $34,700,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 66,736,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,599,354.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 938,896 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $25,331,414.08.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 189,759 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

Liberty Live Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ LLYVA opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $103,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $340,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

