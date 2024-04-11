Insider Buying: Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Insider Buys £5,059.86 in Stock

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Tim George bought 19,461 shares of Pensana stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,059.86 ($6,404.08).

Pensana Price Performance

Pensana stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.32) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.05. Pensana Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £72.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,550.00 and a beta of 0.76.

About Pensana

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

