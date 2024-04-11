Insider Buying: Pensana Plc (LON:PRE) Insider Buys £5,059.86 in Stock

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) insider Tim George bought 19,461 shares of Pensana stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £5,059.86 ($6,404.08).
Pensana Price Performance
Pensana stock opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.32) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.05. Pensana Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38 ($0.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £72.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,550.00 and a beta of 0.76.
About Pensana
