Insider Selling: Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) Director Sells C$102,300.00 in Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) Director John Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total transaction of C$102,300.00.
Bonterra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %
BNE opened at C$6.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$249.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.80. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$4.36 and a 1-year high of C$7.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.86.
Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$81.74 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post 0.9392185 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bonterra Energy
Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.
