Insider Selling: Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Sells $5,914,122.50 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $5,914,122.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.03, for a total transaction of $3,392,717.25.

On Thursday, February 1st, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $2,978,290.25.

On Thursday, January 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $3,372,180.50.

Shares of COIN opened at $250.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 929.59 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

