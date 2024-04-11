Insider Selling: Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL) Insider Sells A$29,775,000.00 in Stock

Netwealth Group Limited (ASX:NWL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Heine sold 1,500,000 shares of Netwealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$19.85 ($13.15), for a total value of A$29,775,000.00 ($19,718,543.05).

Netwealth Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85.

Netwealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Netwealth Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Netwealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

Netwealth Group Company Profile

Netwealth Group Limited, a financial services company, engages in the wealth management business in Australia. It offers financial intermediation services; superannuation products; managed accounts; and managed funds, as well as investor directed portfolio services. The company also provides investment wrap products; investment options, such as listed and international securities, managed account models, managed funds, term deposits, premium services, and investor rewards; insurance products; forms and disclosure documents; and resources and tools, as well as advisory, licensee, and private wealth solutions.

