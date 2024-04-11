Insider Selling: Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 35,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,348,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,144,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Robert Arsov sold 40,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $288,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RUM opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. Rumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Rumble last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 143.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rumble in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Solano Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rumble during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Rumble by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

