Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Director Sells $77,028.56 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $77,028.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 652,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,466,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Squarespace Stock Up 0.5 %

SQSP opened at $37.37 on Thursday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $37.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.40, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.17.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQSP. B. Riley increased their price objective on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

