Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading Up 4.8%

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $179.48 and last traded at $178.13. Approximately 241,594 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 882,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PODD. Barclays cut their price objective on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

Insulet Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Insulet by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 462.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 299,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,361,000 after acquiring an additional 246,364 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

