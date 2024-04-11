Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 177.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398,366 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Intel worth $109,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.69.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.14. 10,588,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,229,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

