Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.08.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICE
Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,738,000 after acquiring an additional 105,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $132.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.43.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intercontinental Exchange
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.