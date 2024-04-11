Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.08.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at $18,659,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,738,000 after acquiring an additional 105,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $132.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $103.81 and a 52-week high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

