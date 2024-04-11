Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $645.00.

Intuit Stock Down 0.3 %

Intuit stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $626.26. 81,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,865. The company’s 50-day moving average is $647.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The firm has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

