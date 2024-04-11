Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,317 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.6% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco QQQ worth $345,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $439.81. 12,937,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,576,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.70. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

