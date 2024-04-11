Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) is PFS Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

PFS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF comprises about 4.4% of PFS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PFS Partners LLC owned 0.67% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

XMLV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.73. 13,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,793. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $984.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $56.59.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

