Investors Buy Large Volume of NextDecade Put Options (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Shares of NEXT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 278,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,149. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 1,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

