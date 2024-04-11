iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s Largest Position

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 30.0% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $57,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $516.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $399.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $512.22 and its 200-day moving average is $475.19. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

