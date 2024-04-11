iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 147.8% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMXF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EMXF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.75. 1,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,673. The firm has a market cap of $75.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $37.86.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

