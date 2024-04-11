iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 88,845 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 53,506 shares.The stock last traded at $59.36 and had previously closed at $59.38.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $843.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.70.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,186,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,351,000 after purchasing an additional 318,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

