iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,339.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

REET stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 118,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.