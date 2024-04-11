iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,787,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $181.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.64. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.23 and a 1-year high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

