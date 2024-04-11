iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.68. The stock had a trading volume of 79,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,505. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

