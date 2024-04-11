iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,001 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 929,926 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 729,100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,739,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,830,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,811,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.90. 409,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,289. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.81. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

