J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Shelley B. Milano Sells 948 Shares of Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) Director Shelley B. Milano sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $27,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of JILL stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. The company has a market cap of $302.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. J.Jill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $32.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JILL. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 5,493.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 933.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 12,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JILL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

