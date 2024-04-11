Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Lowered by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after purchasing an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Jabil by 656.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.00. The stock had a trading volume of 220,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,315. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.53. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total transaction of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,177 shares of company stock worth $11,665,039 over the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

