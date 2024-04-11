Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,511. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

