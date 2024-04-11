Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for 1.1% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after acquiring an additional 53,651 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.56.

Progressive Trading Down 1.1 %

PGR traded down $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.96. 784,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,646. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $212.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.04. The firm has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.