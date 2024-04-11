Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,306 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.22. 3,706,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,237,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.33. The company has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

