Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Norfolk Southern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.72.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $249.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

