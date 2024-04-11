Jefferies Financial Group Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $65.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.56.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $60.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

