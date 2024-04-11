Jefferies Financial Group Raises KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $18.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KEY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens raised KeyCorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.53.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $14.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 3,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $46,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $277,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,442 shares of company stock valued at $303,914. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

