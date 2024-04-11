Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 14,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

