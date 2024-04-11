Jmac Enterprises LLC Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,352 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $585,604,000 after purchasing an additional 138,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $253.30 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $268.02. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

