JMP Securities Trims Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Target Price to $25.00

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $10.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 6.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pagaya Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $33.96.

In related news, Director Avi Zeevi purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $310,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pagaya Technologies news, CTO Avital Pardo bought 38,480 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $398,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 444,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,433.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avi Zeevi bought 30,000 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.35 per share, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,656 shares in the company, valued at $369,039.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 3,558.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 784,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 763,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,269 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,713,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

