Joanne Violet Monique Pereira Fintzen Purchases 47,722 Shares of TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Stock

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Violet Monique Pereira Fintzen acquired 47,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £49,630.88 ($62,815.95).

Shares of TFIF stock opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.33) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.59. TwentyFour Income has a 12 month low of GBX 94.40 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 108.80 ($1.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £788.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3,513.33.

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

