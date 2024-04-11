Joanne Violet Monique Pereira Fintzen Purchases 47,722 Shares of TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Stock

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Violet Monique Pereira Fintzen acquired 47,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £49,630.88 ($62,815.95).
TwentyFour Income Stock Performance
Shares of TFIF stock opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.33) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.59. TwentyFour Income has a 12 month low of GBX 94.40 ($1.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 108.80 ($1.38). The stock has a market capitalization of £788.22 million and a P/E ratio of -3,513.33.
About TwentyFour Income
