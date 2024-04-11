JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $77.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

MTDR stock opened at $70.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.55. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $70.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

