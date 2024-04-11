JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $21.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $20.10 on Monday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,468 shares in the company, valued at $705,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,785.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,727 shares of company stock worth $3,275,016. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

