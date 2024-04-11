JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $202.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $171.00 to $202.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Get Progressive alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PGR

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $206.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Progressive has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $212.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.04.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progressive will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,348,176. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.