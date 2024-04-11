JTC (LON:JTC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 857 ($10.85) and last traded at GBX 848 ($10.73), with a volume of 123288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 824 ($10.43).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. JTC’s payout ratio is presently 5,882.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.02) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday.

JTC Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 795 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 762.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5,035.29 and a beta of 0.70.

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

