KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 193.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ KALV opened at $11.93 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $503.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 39,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $496,396.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,434,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,477,484.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 39,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.51 per share, for a total transaction of $496,396.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,434,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,477,484.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 24,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $351,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,074.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 266,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,466 and sold 75,978 shares valued at $1,070,918. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,599.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 802,871 shares during the period. Saturn V Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% during the first quarter. Saturn V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,982 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 402,045 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,373,000 after buying an additional 383,435 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 497,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 358,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,132,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 307,092 shares during the period.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Stories

