Kendall Capital Management Has $240,000 Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Camping World were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Camping World by 932.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $2,563,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,387,018.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CWH opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 2.60.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.15%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

