Kendall Capital Management Reduces Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ArcBest by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ArcBest by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 63,476 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ArcBest by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ArcBest by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 516,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $148.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.07%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

