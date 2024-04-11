Kendall Capital Management Reduces Stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Kendall Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in CACI International were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CACI International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CACI International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total transaction of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.48, for a total value of $188,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,827,369.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.69, for a total value of $54,253.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,453.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CACI stock opened at $367.67 on Thursday. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $293.69 and a twelve month high of $382.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.39 and a 200 day moving average of $340.60.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.14). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 20.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CACI International from $370.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CACI International from $375.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CACI International from $387.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CACI International from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.40.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

